Chhattisgarh Massive fire breaks out at Keregaon Forest Range in Dhamtari

Forest fire broke out at Keregaon Forest Range, Dhamtari. However, the fire was brought under control with the help of over 300 security guards. Speaking to ANI, Dhamtari Divisional Forest Officer, Mayank Pandey said, “Primarily forest fires are common in this season, our staff remains alert, but this time, they are on protest; fire is being controlled with the help of 300-350 security guards.”