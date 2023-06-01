Chhattisgarh Man arrested after live-in partner dies by consuming birth control pill in Raigarh

A case has come to light under Thana Chakradhar Nagar area, Raigarh on May 31, where a girl died after consuming the birth control pill. According to Police, the girl was living with her partner when she got pregnant and it was her partner who gave her the pill. A video of the girl had surfaced after which the accused has been arrested.