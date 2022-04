Chhattisgarh: Jama village residents voluntarily lay 1-km-long pipe to address water woes

Residents of Jama village in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh laid down a 1-km-long pipe to fetch water. The villagers unitedly collected money and laid pipe that could bring water to them.“We’ve pooled money and laid the pipe. We’ve a hand pump in village but it is not working due to some problem. We have complained but the repair has not been done yet,” said a villager.