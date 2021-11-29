{"id":"2921698","source":"DNA","title":"Chhattisgarh: Health workers travel through hilly terrain in Naxal-hit area for vaccination drive ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Health workers in Chhattisgarh carried out a COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Naxal-affected villages of Chunchuna and Pundang in the Balrampur district, covering difficult routes in their quest of making the vaccine accessible to all. The vaccination drive was carried out as a part of a mega vaccination campaign organised in the district. Teachers and Anganwadi workers also accompanied the health workers. Balrampur District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said, “Awareness drives facilitated in achieving vaccination targets. From the 1500 people who showed up, 50% have been vaccinated. The remaining people will also be vaccinated soon. We will carry out vaccination drives until everyone above 18 is vaccinated in Balrampur. Due to awareness campaigns, we have achieved to vaccinate in the areas where people fear to go.”","summary":"Health workers in Chhattisgarh carried out a COVID-19 vaccination drive in the Naxal-affected villages of Chunchuna and Pundang in the Balrampur district, covering difficult routes in their quest of making the vaccine accessible to all. The vaccination drive was carried out as a part of a mega vaccination campaign organised in the district. Teachers and Anganwadi workers also accompanied the health workers. Balrampur District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said, “Awareness drives facilitated in achieving vaccination targets. From the 1500 people who showed up, 50% have been vaccinated. The remaining people will also be vaccinated soon. We will carry out vaccination drives until everyone above 18 is vaccinated in Balrampur. Due to awareness campaigns, we have achieved to vaccinate in the areas where people fear to go.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-chhattisgarh-health-workers-travel-through-hilly-terrain-in-naxal-hit-area-for-vaccination-drive-2921698","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007515-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_18.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638190802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921698"}