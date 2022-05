Chhattisgarh govt opens C-Mart in Raipur to promote local products

Chhattisgarh government has opened a C-Mart store in Raipur with an aim to promote local products and rural entrepreneurship. C-Mart has been established to provide a marketplace for the local products made by Chhattisgarh’s women of self-help groups. This store also makes people aware of the local products of Chhattisgarh.