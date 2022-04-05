Chhattisgarh govt makes arrangement to welcome tribal emigrants

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on April 05 informed about preparations to welcome people of tribal community who had left the state during Bharatiya Janata Party’s regime in 2004. “We've made arrangements to welcome those tribal people who have left the state during Bharatiya Janata Party rule in 2004 onwards. I have directed officials to arrange agricultural land, land for their houses and employment opportunities for them,” said CM Baghel.