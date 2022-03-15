Chhattisgarh govt forcing theatres to not sell tickets of ‘The Kashmir Files’ BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal

After many states declared 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawalon March 13 alleged that the Congress led government in Chhattisgarh doesn’t want people to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in large numbers and pressuring cinema halls to not sell all tickets to restrict footfalls.“The Kashmir Files movie declared tax-free in several states. In Chhattisgarh, it's being screened at 3 theatres with owners being threatened to take it down so that people don't watch it. Is this (state) government anti-national or pro-nation?, tickets are not being sold in enough numbers under pressure from the state government” said Agrawal.