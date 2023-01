Chhattisgarh: Full dress rehearsal underway in Raipur ahead of Republic Day

As the country gears up for the 74th Republic Day on January 26, full Dress Rehearsal of the parade is underway in Raipur. This year Raipur will be showcasing three cultural programs in which a departmental tableau will also be included. "This time 3 cultural programs and departmental tableaux will be included in the Republic Day," said Sarveshwar Bhure, Collector, Raipur.