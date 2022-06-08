Chhattisgarh: Forest officials perform last rites of tiger found dead in Guru Ghasidas National Park

A tiger was found dead at the Guru Ghasidas National Park in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh. Tiger died after eating a poisoned buffalo carcass. Forest department officials further performed the last rites of the tiger. Four persons have been arrested in this regard. Speaking about the incident, DFO, YR Ramakrishna said, “The tiger died after consuming a poisoned buffalo carcass. Four people have been arrested in connection with it.”