Chhattisgarh Encounter Two Naxalites with ₹13 Lakh Bounty Killed By Security Forces | Bijapur

2 top naxals killed in Bastar encounter; AK-47, explosives seized. The encounter occurred in the dense Kilam-Bargum forests near the Kondagaon-Narayanpur border on April 15. The slain Naxals have been identified as DVCM Haldar and ACM Rame, both key operatives of the East Bastar Division. An AK-47 rifle, multiple firearms, explosives, and Maoist-related materials were recovered from the site. Authorities said both carried a combined bounty of ₹13 lakh — ₹8 lakh on Haldar and ₹5 lakh on Rame. Search operations are still underway to trace remaining Naxal elements in the area. The incident follows another encounter three days earlier in Bijapur, where two Naxals were also killed.