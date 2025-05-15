Chhattisgarh Encounter CRPF DG On 31 Naxals Killed In Biggest Anti-Maoist Op | Bijapur Encounter

Security forces eliminated 31 notorious Naxalites in a 21-day operation at Kurraguttalu Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, marking the biggest anti-Naxal action so far. Home Minister Amit Shah hailed it as a historic success, noting zero casualties among troops. The operation destroyed a key Naxal base used for training and planning. Shah commended CRPF, STF, and DRG personnel for their courage and reiterated the goal of a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026.