Chhattisgarh: Devotees offer black glasses, garland to Goddess Bastabundin in Bastar

The traditions of Bastar are unique and world-famous in themselves. This is a unique and interesting tradition of such tribals which is celebrated once in 3 years. The devotees of Kotamsar village are offering black glasses with a garland of flowers to their goddess Bastabundin with an aim to protect the water, forest and land. For the tribals of Kotamsar village, the dense forest is the best and most natural gift for living.