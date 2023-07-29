Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Deo attacks PM Modi on I.N.D.I.A alliance remark, questions why is he scared?

Speaking on PM Modi's statement on I.N.D.I.A alliance, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo on July 28, raised questions on him and said that PM Modi is scared of I.N.D.I.A alliance

