Chhattisgarh: Construction of 85 km long road in Naxal-marred areas of Narayanpur in full swing

In a huge step that will further curb the involvement of the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, an 85 km long road is being constructed that will provide crucial connectivity to the locals. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar on August 28 stressed on the importance of the road. “Construction of 85 km road began in 2015 and will be culminated by November after construction of 4.5 km long stretch is completed. It's challenging to build roads in Naxal-affected areas, till now we have lost 10 security personnel,” he added.

