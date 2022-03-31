Chhattisgarh CM transfers second instalment of 102931 crores to farmers under ‘Kisan Nyay Yojana’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on March 31 transferred the second instalment of Rs 1,029.31 crore under ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana’ to 20.58 lakh farmers through video conferencing. He has also launched 60 mobile medical unit ambulances to provide better health services to the public at their doorstep. Under ‘Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana’, he transferred the second instalment of Rs 71 crore and also distributed insurance amount of Rs 10.91 crore to 728 ‘Tendu Patta’ collecting families.