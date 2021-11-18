Chhattisgarh CM to take decision on VAT reduction on fuel prices TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on November 18 said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would take a decision on reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on fuel prices in a cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on November 22. "In a Cabinet meeting on November 22, CM will take a call on VAT reduction on fuel prices. We have sent the proposal. CM will make an announcement accordingly," the State Health Minister told the reporters here today.