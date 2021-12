Chhattisgarh CM flags off 'Run for CG Pride' in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off 'Run for CG Pride' from Gandhi Udyan, Raipur. ‘Run for CG Pride’ was organised in two sections. The first section was for the age of 14 to 60 years and second section was for the age below 14 years and above 60 years of age.