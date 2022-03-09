हिंदी में पढ़ें
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel carries briefcase made of cow dung to present State Budget
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel carried a briefcase made of cow dung to present the State Budget at the Legislative Assembly on March 09.
