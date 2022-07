Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel attends ‘Adivasi Samaj Sammelan’ in Koriya

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the ‘Adivasi Samaj Sammelan’ on July 03 in Koriya. An amount of Rs 50 lakhs and a transit hostel has been approved for the construction of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj Bhavan in Baikunthpur, Koriya.