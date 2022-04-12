Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams BJP over Ram Navami violence

Reacting on Ram Navami violence in several parts of the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on April 11 criticised BJP stating that the party is provoking people which will make society suffer. “We conducted a big Ram Navami program in Shivrinarayan, did anything happen? When you create a provoking environment, it has a negative effect on society. The way BJP or all its organizations are provoking, society will suffer,” said CM Baghel. He added, “Maratha Seva Sangh's chief raised reservation issue, I said it can only be done if there is a post. All Public Sector Undertakings are going private; IAS posts are also corporate. From where will you get the benefit of reservation when there is no post?”