Chhattisgarh CM attends convocation parade at police academy in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the convocation parade of Deputy Superintendents of Police at police academy in Chandkhuri, Raipur on January 07. The ceremony was organised at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy, Chandkhuri (Raipur). The ceremony was presided over by the Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu.