Chhattisgarh: 2 policemen killed in Maoist attack in Rajnandgaon

Two police personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh on February 20. A constable and a jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were killed in the attack. The incident occurred within the limits of Bortalab police station near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. Further investigation and search operations are underway.