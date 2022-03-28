Chhattisgarh: 2 held including pastor for attempting 'religious conversions' in Jashpur

The Chhattisgarh Police arrested 2 persons including a pastor for allegedly attempting religious conversions of a local in Jashpur. A case under sections 295A and 34 of IPC and section 4 of the Freedom of Religion Act has been registered against them. While speaking on the matter, Jashpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Kunwar on March 27 said, “A case under IPC sections 295A and 34 and section 4 of the Freedom of Religion Act has been registered. Further probe on.”