Chhath Puja 2022: Devotees throng bank of River Ganga on last day of Puja in Patna

On the occasion of the last day of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival in Bihar, the devotees gathered at the bank of River Ganga on October 31 in Patna. The devotees were seen making preparations with a lot of excitement on the last day of the much-celebrated festival.