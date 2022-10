Chhath Puja 2022: All you need to know about the four-day Mahaparv | History, Significance

To honour the Sun God, people celebrate the Chhath Puja festival or Mahaparv. The auspicious four-day festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated with much pomp in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India. Watch this video to know all about the Mahaparv.