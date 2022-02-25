Chennai: Students offer prayers for peace between Russia, Ukraine

After Russia launched military operation against Ukraine, thousands of students of Velammal Matriculation School, Mogappair in Chennai offered special prayers for peace on February 25. Speaking to ANI, P Sumathi, vice-principal of Velammal school said, “Today our students were discussing how war is happening in Ukraine and they are asking me why they are doing this. Today we offered prayers so that peace would prevail between Ukraine and Russia.”