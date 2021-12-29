Chennai showing increasing trend in COVID cases, tests have doubled, says Tamil Nadu Health Secy

Amid the scare of Omicron COVID variant, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary on December 29 told ANI that Chennai is showing an increasing trend in the COVID cases, tests have also been doubled. “Chennai is showing an increasing trend in the Covid cases, tests have also been doubled. We are looking at focused localised containment. We need to ensure that the spread gets prevented,” said J Radhakrishnan. Around, 45 people have been detected Omicron positive in the Tamil Nadu.