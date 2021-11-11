Chennai Rains Rescue operations underway

Incessant rains have battered Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu. Rescue operations are underway in affected areas. “Teams have come from Pudukkottai, Salem, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur. Around 150 personnel have come to Chennai for rescue operations,” said Fire Station Officer Senthil Rajkumar. At least 12 people have died due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.