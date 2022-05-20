Chennai: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews manufacturing of Vande Bharat train coaches

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 20 visited the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. He reviewed the progress of manufacturing of Vande Bharat train coaches in the factory. During his visit, Vaishnaw also met with the factory workers and motivated them. “75 trains will be produced before Aug 15, 2023. The latest version of the train coaches will be an upgrade over the previous version,” said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI.