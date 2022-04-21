Chennai Police questions VK Sasikala in 2017 Kodanad Estate murder case

VK Sasikala is being questioned at her residence by a Police team headed by R Sudhakar, IG West Zone on April 21. She is being interrogated in connection with the 2017 Kodanad Estate murder and robbery case. The case spins around killing of a security personnel at late CM J Jayalalithaa’s home, an estate worker, and demise of two accused in road accidents.