Chennai Indian Coast Guard conducts 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise

Indian Coast Guard conducted the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2022) in Chennai on August 28. 24 observers from 16 foreign countries attended the exercise. Speaking to ANI the DG of ICG, VS Pathania said, “We do it every 2 years. This time the different thing is that two mass rescue contingencies were simulated; one involving a passenger vessel and the other one with a passenger aircraft. I'm proud that we're growing and enhancing our capabilities.”