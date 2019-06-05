Chennai environmentalist launches ‘Tree Ambulance’ with an aim to implement across country by 2020
Jun 5, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Ahead of World Environment Day, the ‘Tree Ambulance’ launched in Chennai by environmentalist Dr Abdul Ghani on June 4, aims at providing first-aid-like services for trees. Planting uprooted trees and offer services like seed ball distribution, plant distribution, aiding tree plantation, shifting and survey of trees and removal of dead trees. While speaking to ANI, founder Abdul Ghani said, “Our aim to implement it across the country by year 2020”.