Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees for their contributions towards company’s growth

A Chennai-based IT firm on April 11 gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and expendable contributions to the company. Ideas2IT, an IT firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to its employees. “We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years; we have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees,” said Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT. "It is always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us," add employee.