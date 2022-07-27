Chennai airport decked up to welcome players ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad

As the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad is round the corner, Chennai airport is decked up to welcome the players across the world. India is hosting the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. Chess Olympiad will be held in Mamallapuram near Chennai and will go on from July 28 to August 10. Speaking about the preparations, Chennai airport director, Sharad Kumar said, India is hosting the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. It is a proud moment. Chennai airport will be the first & last point of people's visit, so we have decked up the airport as required.”