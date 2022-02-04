Charanjit Channi will be arrested next, says Bikram Majithia

Following the arrest of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on February 04 said that CM Channi is next in line to be arrested. “Channi has only cared about Channi, Honey and money. Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested and now it is Channi’s turn,” said Bikram Majithia. The leader also said that it is just the tip of the iceberg. “Bhupinder Singh Honey was just aid of Channi. He was managing Channi’s money. The cash belonged to the Chief Minister.” Notably, Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on February 03 on charges in connection with money laundering allegations linked to an illegal sand mining case.