Charaka Shapath controversy Dr Rathinavel resumes as Dean of Madurai Medical College

Days after he was removed as the Dean of Madurai Medical College over Charaka Shapath, Dr Rathinavel reassumed the charge on May 05. Earlier, he had been removed as Dean after first-year students of the college had taken a ‘Maharishi Charak Shapath’, instead of the Hippocratic Oath, during the ‘white coat ceremony. He was suspended from the position on April 30.