Chants of ‘Modi Modi’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echo during PM Modi’s interaction with Indian Diaspora in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 (local time) received a rousing welcome ahead of his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. Indian Nationals gathered in large numbers to listen to PM Modi. They chanted ‘Modi, Modi and Jai Shri Ram’ after PM Modi’s arrival at the event.