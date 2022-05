Channelisation work going to control upsurge in Sharda river flow: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on May 26 offered prayers at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur area of Champawat district. “To control the overflow of the Sharda river during rainfall, channelisation work is being done. Several development works are being done in the area,” Dhami said while talking to the people of Tanakpur city.