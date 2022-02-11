Changing India-US relationship has really been a very defining development in this century: EAM S Jaishankar

EAM Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on February 11. “Quad, we've progressed a lot and much of that is due to the fact that we've all devoted a lot of time, energy, attention to that. Certainly, for us, in this century the changing India-US relationship has really been a very defining development. So, I welcome the chance today to sit with you and look at our relationship and see how we can continue to take it forward in its positive trajectory,” Jaishankar added.