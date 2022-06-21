Change can happen only with a leader like PM Modi says NSA Ajit Doval

As the country continues to witness agitation surrounding the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on June 21 said that Change can happen only with a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During an interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, the NSA said, “It was the political will. Who will dare get into it at bringing about the change? It can happen only with a leader like PM Modi. He will say that if this is in the national interest, then no risk is big enough, no cost is high enough.”