Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on July 14, landing on Moon could be on August 24

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, will lift off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at 2.35pm on July 14 onboard the GSLV-Mk3 or LVM3 and if all goes as per plan, Vikram (lander) will land on Moon on August 23 or 24.

