Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission

Chandrayaan-3, India's third moon exploration mission, will be launched on Friday on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Ahead of the launch ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission.

