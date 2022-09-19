Chandigarh University row: Director, Students Welfare negates rumours of suicide in University

Chandigarh University’s Students Welfare Director Arvinder Kang on September 19 negated the rumours of suicide attempt and Circulation of MMS in the Chandigarh University. Students had been protesting over alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row in the University on September 18.He said, “Police had a chat today with students. They are satisfied now. First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of media as they are freshers, just completed 12th.”