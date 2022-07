Chandigarh: Sukhbir Singh Badal meets NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal met NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on July 01 in Chandigarh. The meeting was done in the presence of other leaders as well. The SAD recently expressed their support for the NDA Presidential candidate ahead of the Presidential poll.