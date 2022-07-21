हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Chandigarh receives heavy rain, normal life affected
Heavy rain lashed parts of Chandigarh on July 21. According to IMD, Maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 32.0 degrees Celsius and 25.3 degrees Celsius respectively.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Centre planning to cut prices of critical medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular and kidney diseases: Report
Who is Rizwan Ashraf, Pakistan man who crossed the border to murder Nupur Sharma?
Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT release date: When, where to watch R Madhavan's film
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 date, time: Know how to check marksheet at karresults.nic.in
Indian woman, missing for three years, added to FBI's 'missing persons' list
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi...
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex...
Speed Reads
More
National Herald case: ED summons Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on July 25
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking right to worship 'Shivling', carbon dating and GPR
Agniveer SSR Navy Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 2800 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED, check scores on karresults.nic.in
Most Watched
More
DNA: What happened in Sri Lanka yesterday?...
ED summon to Rahul Gandhi: We are Gandhi’s heirs, ‘Satyagrah...
J&K: People of all communities come together at the Urs of S...
PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Start-up Expo in Delhi...
Telangana: Police resort to lathi charge to disperse crowd p...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall