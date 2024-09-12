Chandigarh Blast Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing Chandigarh Grenade Blast: Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing On Wednesday evening, a suspected low-intensity grenade blast occurred in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 10. While there were no casualties, the explosion caused damage to windows and garden pots. Surveillance cameras captured two men, one in a white t-shirt, loitering near the house in an autorickshaw before the blast. The explosion happened shortly after their appearance, and the suspect fled in a speeding autorickshaw, narrowly avoiding a collision with a car. The autorickshaw driver who transported the suspects has been arrested and is currently being questioned. The investigation involves Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana police. Chandigarh police are offering a Rs 2 lakh reward for information on the suspects and have released their photos.