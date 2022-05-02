Chandauli incident: No internal, external injury found following post-mortem, informs SP

While speaking about the Chandauli girl who was allegedly thrashed to death by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankur Aggarwal on May 02 informed that no assault or injury in internal organs or externally has been found following the post-mortem. “Post-mortem of the deceased was done, there was scratch on neck and a wound on left jaw. Except that there's no assault or injury in internal organs or externally. Cause of death remains unknown, reports to be sent to forensic experts,” the SP said. “The police reached the spot for checking, thereafter, everything is under probe. Till now, it's yet to be confirmed if the deceased was hanging or was lying. Every angle and people involved in the matter will be investigated,” he added.