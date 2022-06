Chances of 4th wave extremely less: Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society

Chances of fourth wave of COVID-19 are extremely less if precautions are taken appropriately, said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society on June 06. “Variants will keep coming as it is trying to sustain. But it should not matter till the time we take all precautions. I don't think we will have a 4th wave because chances are extremely less,” he said.