Chamoli Tunnel Collapse Water Debris Flood Site; Rescue Drive Underway

A major emergency unfolded in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a sudden surge of water and debris flooded an under-construction tunnel at the THDC (Tehri Hydro Development Corporation) Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project near Pipalkoti. The incident occurred around 7:05 PM IST when nearly 19 workers were on shift inside. The sudden volume of sludge and water pushed several workers toward the tunnel exit while trapping others deeper inside. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Chamoli Police were immediately rushed to the location to carry out evacuation operations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed district officials to oversee the rescue on a war footing.