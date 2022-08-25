Chambal river swells after release of water from Kota Barrage

Water level of Chambal river in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh rose due to release of water from Kota Barrage of Rajasthan. An alert has been issued regarding floods in many areas along the Chambal river. Officials are inspecting the flood affected areas. “The level is currently at 132.5 m. Team says it will touch 135.5 m by evening. Teams are in 12-13 villages that can get affected. People in low-lying areas alerted to move to safer areas,” said the DM.